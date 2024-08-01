Anshuman Gaekwad dies: PM Modi, BCCI, Binny, cricket fraternity pay tributes

Anshuman Gaekwad's "dedication, resilience, and unparalleled love" for the game were fondly recalled as tributes poured in for the former India player and coach, who died after a lengthy battle with blood cancer.

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Saturday night (July 27) in Vadodara. He donned the Indian jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs.

Gifted player and outstanding coach: PM Modi

The demise was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other bigwigs of Indian cricket.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said through his official X account.

Mentor and friend to many: BCCI chief Roger Binny

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side and current BCCI chief Roger Binny, who was a one-time teammate of Gaekwad, said the cricketing community will miss him.

"His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered," said Binny in a statement.

"Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May God give strength to his family & loved ones," wrote India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for a white-ball series, on his X account.

A thorough gentleman: Harbhajan Singh

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a close relationship with Gaekwad, having made his international debut in 1998 when the latter was the team coach.

"Anshuman Gaekwad sir’s demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family," said Harbhajan, who went on to play 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for the country.

Enhanced Indian cricket with his skills: Home minister Amit Shah

In his condolence message, Home Minister Amit Shah said Gaekwad enhanced Indian cricket with his skills.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," said Shah.

Profound loss: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah termed it a "profound loss".

"A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport. His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy," said Jay Shah in a BCCI statement.

The BCCI added that Gaekwad faced the best bowlers in the world without flinching one bit.

"Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal," the body stated.

Gaekwad is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he stood up to a ferocious bowling attack on a tough pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes.

He also had a stellar domestic record, having featured in over 200 first-class games in which he scored over 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties.

Seized every opportunity to serve Indian cricket: BCCI

"His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the game earned him immense respect from players and peers alike. Never hesitant to take up challenges, he donned different hats and seized every opportunity to serve Indian cricket," the BCCI said in its condolence message.

The BCCI had recently disbursed ₹ one crore for the medical expenses of Gaekwad, who was getting treated at the Kings' College Hospital in London before being brought back home.

Gallant person: Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja too conveyed his thoughts about Gaekwad and remembered him as "gallant" person.

"Deeply saddened by passing of Anshuman Gaekwad. An affable, polished gentleman, he was my late brother's buddy which made me fond of him!! Fought gallantly against cancer and gave it his all - bit like his batting," said Raja.

