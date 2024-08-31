PM Modi bats for speedy justice in cases of crime against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 31) underlined the need for swift justice in cases involving crime against women and said that it will give them greater assurance of their safety.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor and sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane.

Modi also said the judiciary is considered a guardian of the Constitution, and that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have lived up to the responsibility.

Stringent provisions



Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Modi referred to the “burning issue” of atrocities against women and safety of children and said it was a matter of serious concern.

Noting that stringent provisions have been made in laws for safety of women, the prime minister referred to the fast track special court scheme launched in 2019.

"The faster the verdict is delivered in cases of atrocities against women, the greater assurance half of the population will have about their safety," he said.

The district monitoring committees, comprising the district judge, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, can play a key role, he said.

Pointing to the important role of the panel in coordinating between various aspects of the criminal justice system, Modi stressed on the need to make these committees more active.

Making justice accessible



Amid suggestions to improve judicial infrastructure, the prime minister said in the last 10 years, efforts have been made to make justice accessible.

Work is being done on mission mode to modernisation of courts for which the Supreme Court has played a big role by extending cooperation.

Modi observed that India was moving towards creating a unified technology platform, which incorporated emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and optical character recognition and said that such technological platforms would help analyse pending cases and predict future cases as well.

The prime minister felt that technology would integrate and speed up the work of various wings like police, forensics, jail and court. "We are moving towards a justice system which will be completely future-ready," he said.

He also unveiled a stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

The conference has been organised by the top court to mark 75 years of its establishment.

(With agency inputs)

