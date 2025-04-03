Modi arrives in Bangkok to attend BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bangkok, Thailand, for a two-day official visit to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit.

This marks his first visit to Thailand since the formation of the new Thai government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Modi on his arrival was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora with chants of 'Vande Mataram', 'Modi, Modi' and vibrant Bhangra performances by the Sikh community at Don Mueang Airport.

Maritime ties, regional security on agenda

During his visit, Modi will hold high-level talks with his Thai counterpart to strengthen diplomatic, trade, and security relations.

The leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of India-Thailand relations, including maritime cooperation and regional security, among other key areas.

Modi is also scheduled to meet with Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn as part of his diplomatic visit.

BIMSTEC Summit

On Thursday evening, Modi will join leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bhutan to witness the signing of the agreement on maritime cooperation.

This marks a major step toward enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration across the Bay of Bengal.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

Key goals of BIMSTEC

In his departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.

This year’s summit, held under the theme ‘BIMSTEC - Prosperous, Resilient and Open’, aims to infuse new momentum into cooperation among member nations.

The summit also marks the first in-person gathering of BIMSTEC leaders since 2018.

Diplomatic outreach

The outcomes of the BIMSTEC Summit are expected to have a lasting impact on regional collaboration, particularly in trade, security, technology, and maritime partnerships.

After concluding his Thailand visit, Modi will head to Sri Lanka for his first trip to the island nation since the election of its new president.