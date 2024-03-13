PM Modi attacks Opposition over 'scams in defence deals'

Those who "ruled" India for decades after independence were "not serious" on the matter of the country's defence and were "even afraid" to build modern infrastructure at border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (March 12).

In his address at the mega exercise 'Bharat Shakti' held at Pokhran in Rajasthan, Modi tore into the Opposition without naming anyone or any party.

'First big scam'

His scathing remarks, made in the presence of the country's top military brass, came ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"After independence, there was a misfortune that those who ruled the country for decades were not serious on the matter of country's defence," Modi said.

The situation was such that the "first big scam" in the country after independence took place amid procurement for the army, he said.

In his address, Modi asserted that the government led by him which first came to power in 2014 made a difference and families of armed forces' personnel felt what it means to have "Modi ki guarantee".

OROP

He cited the case of 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP), and said that for "four decades the families of army personnel were lied about", but Modi gave a guarantee to implement the scheme and it was done assertively.

Attacking the previous governments, without naming anyone, he said, "They kept India dependent on foreign countries for defence requirements." The prime minister, while describing the exercise 'Bharat Shakti', said Pokhran has become witness to the "trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride".

"This is Pokhran, which witnessed India's nuclear power, and today here we are also seeing the strength of 'Swadeshikaran se Sashaktikaran' (from indigenisation to empowerment)," he added.

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment.

'Scams in defence deals'

Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground.

Besides the top military brass of the country, the spectators also included foreign service attaches from different countries, local civilians and defence personnel and some lawmakers of the region.

Modi asked people to recall what were the subjects of conversation before 2014, and said, then talks used to be about "scams in defence deals" and "defence deals pending for decades". The reducing size of ammunition used to be an issue, he said.

"They had ruined our ordnance factories. We gave a new life to the same factories, converted them into seven big companies. They had brought HAL to the brink of ruin, we turned HAL into a company with record profits. They didn't show the willpower to constitute the post of CDS even after Kargil war, we made it happen.

"For decades they could not build a memorial for our brave soldiers who made sacrifices, this duty was also done by our government. Earlier government was even afraid to build modern infrastructure at border areas. But, today, one can see many modern roads, modern tunnel being built in border areas," he said.

The prime minister said a developed India cannot be imagined without an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Self-reliance

India is emphasising on self-reliance, from cooking oil to fighter jets, and today's event is a part of that resolve. This roar of India's tanks, guns, fighter planes, helicopter missile systems that you see, "this is Bharat Shakti", he said.

"Weapons, ammunition, communication system to cyber and space, we are experiencing fight of Made in India, this is Bharat Shakti. Our pilots are today flying India-built Tejas fighter planes, Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Aircraft, this is Bharat Shakti," he said, adding submarines, destroyers and aircraft carriers made fully in India are being used by Indian sailors while the army is guarding borders with Arjun tanks and artillery guns made in India.

In his address, he also shared data on defence production over the last 10 years.

In these 10 years, defence equipment worth around Rs 6 lakh crore have been bought from 'swadeshi' firms. In this period, the defence production has gone up more than twice, meaning it has exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. In the last 10 years, more than 150 defence start-ups have come up, he said.

The armed forces have decided to give them order worth Rs 1,800 crore, Modi said.

Glad to have witnessed ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran. Here are some glimpses from there... pic.twitter.com/0Zyu3F2MDL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

(With agency inputs)