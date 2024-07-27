PM Modi at NITI Aayong meet: Every Indian wants to see developed India by 2047

Every Indian wants to see a developed India by 2047, and states can play an active role to achieve this as they are directly connected with the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (July 27).

The prime minister spoke at the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The year 2047 will mark a century of India’s independence.

"Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people," NITI Aayog quoted Modi as saying.

"We are moving in the right direction. We have defeated once in hundred years pandemic. Our people are full of enthusiasm and confidence. We can fulfil our dreams of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 with combined effort of all States. Viksit States will make Viksit Bharat," he added.

NITI Aayog meet agenda

The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047.

It also aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.