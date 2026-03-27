Plea in SC against anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Days after the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the order.

The plea by Ashutosh Brahmachari, complainant in the case, has challenged the March 25 order saying the high court failed to adequately consider the severity of the allegations against Swami.

The petition has stated that Saraswati may influence the witnesses in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari in the case while emphasising that the investigation must proceed without external influence.

Earlier on February 27, the court had stayed the arrest of Saraswati, directing that he would not be taken into custody till the pronouncement of the order in the matter related to alleged sexual harassment of minor children and other offences.

The court had also reserved its order after hearing the matter and directed the applicants to cooperate with the investigation.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj following directions from a POCSO court, alleging sexual exploitation of several 'batuks' (young disciples) by the accused. PTI

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