Plea for divorce: Appear for mediation, Omar Abdullah and wife told by SC

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to appear for mediation for exploring the possibility of a settlement.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would hear the matter on November 4, after a report from the Supreme Court Mediation Centre is submitted.

The top court had earlier sought a response from Payal Abdullah on her husband's plea seeking divorce.

The Delhi High Court had on December 12, 2023 dismissed Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

The high court had upheld the 2016 family court order refusing to grant a decree of divorce to Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

