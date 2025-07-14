PIB refutes reports claiming Bullet train won't run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

New Delhi, July 14 (PTI) The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday said a section of news reports and social media posts made a misleading claim that the Japanese Bullet train will not operate between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

"Some articles and social media posts claim that the Ministry of Railways has decided to not run the Japanese bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," the PIB said on its X handle.

"This claim is misleading. The Railway Ministry has made no such decision. Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is progressing as per the planned schedule," it added.

The government conducted a fact check after a section of media reports said that instead of Japanese Bullet trains on this route, the ministry has decided to run the indigenous Vande Bharat trains.

"In the spirit of the strategic partnership between India and Japan, the Government of Japan has decided to introduce the next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for this project," the PIB said.

It added, "The entire 508-kilometer corridor is being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology, setting new benchmarks in speed, safety, and reliability." PTI

