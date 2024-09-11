'Photo taken without consent': Vinesh Phogat slams PT Usha

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently surprised everyone with her political plunge, has alleged that a photograph of her with Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha during the Paris Olympics was taken without her consent. Phogat, who was disqualified for being overweight hours before her gold medal bout at the Games, has also alleged that the IOA barely did anything to help her.

The wrestler turned politician has made the latest claim in an interview with a media house, excerpts of which have gone viral.

Phogat’s photo with IOA chief

“PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked…I don’t know what support I got there,” she said.

Usha had met Phogat in Paris on August 7 after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category at the Olympics.

In the photograph released by IOA, Phogat wearing the Indian official jersey, was seen sitting on the hospital bed as a concerned Usha looked at her.

Politics happened here as well: Phogat

Usha had told the media that she met Phogat and that the association was doing its best to help her. She had said that she will meet the World Wrestling Federation President regarding the disqualification.

“As you said that in politics, things that happen in closed doors are different from what happens in front of it…this politics happened here as well…and that’s why I was heartbroken,” Phogat said in the latest interview.

“Otherwise a lot of people are saying ‘don’t leave wrestling’. For what should I continue? There is politics everywhere,” she added.

‘Not how you should support…’

Stating that the photograph was taken when she was going through a bad patch of her life and had no idea about the outside world, Phogat said it was used to whitewash the IOA chief’s public image.

“You are on a hospital bed, where you don’t know what is happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life,” Phogat said.

“At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting it on social media to say you are standing with me. That’s not how you should support…,” she added.

Poll debut

Phogat, who was set to fight USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt in the 50 kg category of Women’s Wrestling finals, was disqualified hours before the match for being 100 gm overweight.

The wrestler, who received overwhelming love and support from Indians over the heart-breaking disqualification, recently joined the Congress and has been fielded as its candidate from the Julana assembly for the Haryana Assembly polls.