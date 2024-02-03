People will suffer under Modi if Rahul Gandhi’s struggle to save democracy fails: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under adverse conditions to save the country’s democracy and constitution and if this struggle fails people will suffer under the Modi government.

Kharge thanked Gandhi on behalf of the Congress and said that his decision to take out Yatra was perhaps the biggest step taken by any leader in the party so far.

He is seeking justice for all including youth, women, farmers and poor people. Despite such adverse situations and cold conditions, he is taking out the Yatra. He is fighting against the atrocities of the BJP government, Kharge said at the 'Nyay Sankalp Sammelan' rally in East Delhi.

“This fight is to save democracy and the constitution of the country. If you fail to support the Congress in this fight, you will become a slave of Modi," Kharge said.

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president charged him with not fulfilling his promises to provide jobs to the youth and recover black money generated in the country.

"What is Modi's guarantee? His guarantee is not fulfilling promises," Kharge said.

He accused the prime minister of trying to "impose his views on the country and punishing everyone for gaining power”.

"Our fight is against the RSS and BJP. They want to finish the country and alienate the poor. Congress will have to go to every household to create awareness against BJP's divisive policy," he said.

Kharge said that anyone in the country including the Congressmen who talk sense are slapped with FIRs, alleging the BJP wanted to “scare” the people of the country and the opposition parties to remain in power.

He claimed that 411 legislators of opposition parties have been booked and sent to jail and the BJP tried to form governments in the states by framing and booking the MLAs of opposition parties ruling there.

He said that in Jharkhand the BJP tried to break off opposition MLAs but the tribal legislators of Congress and RJD remained resolute to resist such a move and the alliance government was formed again.

Kharge also lashed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for quitting the Mahagathbandhan alliance. "He used to talk a lot about socialism but turned out to be Paltu Kumar.” He called upon the Delhi Congress leaders and workers to focus on booth-level activities and appoint party workers who were aggressive and diligent to ensure there were no irregularities during polling of votes.

He said Congress will win the Lok Sabha election in the country if it wins in Delhi. It is yet to be seen how many seats Congress gets to contest for Lok Sabha polls and urged party workers to visit every household and work hard in every constituency. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)