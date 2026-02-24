Pawan Hans helicopter crashes into sea near Mayabunder in Andaman, no casualties

A helicopter operated by Pawan Hans and carrying seven people, five passengers and two crew, went down in the sea shortly after departing Rangat in the North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday (February 24) morning. Every person on board was pulled to safety, officials confirmed. Pawan Hans Ltd is a central public sector undertaking based in Noida.

The aircraft came down at about 9.30 am, minutes before it was due to land at Mayabunder in the same district, according to officials.

Technical snag behind crash

All seven occupants, rescued from the water, were taken to a hospital for treatment, one official said.

“The helicopter crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,” a senior Civil Aviation official said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated.

According to a Pawan Hans spokesperson, the crash took place when the aircraft was 300 metres away from the runway.

"The helicopter took off from Port Blair at around 8.30 am for Rangat. At 9.10 am, it took off for Mayabunder and was to land at 9.30 am. It, however, ditched into the sea 300 m short of the runway. There were five passengers on board and two crew members. All have been rescued and are safe," a Pawan Hans spokesperson told PTI. A relief helicopter has been sent from Port Blair, he added.

Passengers hospitalised

"A total of seven people were on board, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram,” said Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat.

North & Middle Andaman Deputy Commissioner Sushant Padha said the rescue team, the police and Coast Guard acted promptly and rescued all seven people.

Swift rescue

"Those who were travelling in the helicopter were Rajita Devi, Kamala Chandra Das, Shipra Saha, Nambi Amma, one infant and two pilots, Captain Anil Janu and Captain TPS Gulia. All are safe,” he said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal commended the Police Marine Force for their quick response and rescuing all the passengers and pilots in the mid-sea.

He said, “We are assessing the ground situation, and our first priority is to provide assistance to the injured ones.”

(With agency inputs)