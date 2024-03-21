Patanjali offers unconditional apology after SC summons MD, Baba Ramdev

The managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Acharya Balkrishna, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 20) offering an unconditional apology for his company’s misleading advertisements about the miraculous abilities of its products while questioning the effectiveness of modern medicine.

His apology came a day after a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah ordered him and Baba Ramdev to appear before it in person on April 2.

In a brief affidavit, Balkrishna apologised for the company’s ads containing the “offending sentences”, and said he has the highest regard for the rule of law. He extended an “unqualified apology” and said he would ensure that such advertisements were not issued in the future. He submitted that his company’s intention was only to “exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products of the ayurvedic company including products for lifestyle ailments through the use of age-old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research”.