Patanjali misleading ad case: SC asks Baba Ramdev to appear in person

Slamming Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for not filing replies to its notices in the contempt proceedings related to advertising of the company's products and their medicinal efficacy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19) directed the duo to personally appear before it.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court's notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

Hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicine, the bench also issued notice to the Yoga Guru to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

The court had found both Ramdev and Balakrishna to have prima facie violated Sections 3 and 4 of the Drugs and Remedies Act, dealing with misleading advertisements of medicines. Ramdev and his deputy are often found indulging in issuing statements in public giving assurance of the efficacy of Patanjali products as medicines.

However, both failed to file their replies to the notices the apex court had issued to them after which the court had on February 27 issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurveda. The court had directed the duo to not make any statement in the media against any system of medicine. The Centre also came in for flak for turning a Nelson’s eye to the issue.

In its Monday (March 18) order, the top court observed, "Why haven't you filed your response yet? We will ask the managing director to appear in the court during the next hearing," The court also issued a contempt notice to Ramdev while asking both to personally appear before it.

When Mukul Rohatgi intervened to ask how Ramdev comes into the picture, the senior lawyer representing Patanjali got a rap on the knuckles. "We had our hands tied earlier but not now. As an officer of the court, you should know your position," Justice Amanullah said, adding, “You are appearing. We will see on the next date. Enough."

(With agency inputs)

