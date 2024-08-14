Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | PM Modi: Committed to protect bonds of unity

On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 14) recalled the sufferings of people impacted by India's partition and reiterated the commitment to always protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the nation.

He said, "We recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success." He added, "Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."