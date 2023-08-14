Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India’s partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period. August 14 is observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.



PM Modi said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the Partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time. This day is also a reminder of the tribulations and struggles of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tribute to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Also read: India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was alive: NSA Doval

Amit Shah’s tweet

Shah took to Twitter to say that Partition remains a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror. Paying homage to those who lost their lives during Partition, he also the country had to pay a heavy price for it.





1947 में धर्म के आधार पर देश का विभाजन इतिहास में एक काला अध्याय है। इससे उत्पन्न हुई नफरत ने लाखों लोगों की जान ली और करोड़ों लोगों को विस्थापित किया। देश को इसकी भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी और कई लोग आज भी इस विभीषिका का दंश झेल रहे हैं। आज 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' पर उन सभी… pic.twitter.com/3nibX4H75K — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2023





“The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition,” he wrote in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India in 1947, displacing crores of people and killing lakhs in subsequent rioting.