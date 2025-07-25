Parliament to debate Operation Sindoor next week, PM Modi may take part

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday (July 28) in the Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey will also take part in the discussion, reported ANI.

PM expected to intervene

The report further states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion.

As for the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin on Tuesday (July 29) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers participating.

Both Houses will hold 16-hour discussions on the topic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also intervene in the Rajya Sabha discussion.

Meanwhile, on Friday (July 25), Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting where it was reiterated that the government are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Discussion for 16 hours

“It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday,” added Rijiju.

“All issues cannot be discussed together. The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues will be discussed after that. Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday,” he added.

The Union Minister also said that the Opposition was reportedly saying that the Prime Minister should speak on the issue. “The Business Advisory Committee cannot dictate to the Prime Minister where and when to speak. It is decided by the government,” he added.

As for the Opposition’s demand over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar conducted by the Election Commission, Rijiju said that Operation Sondoor would be discussed first, and then it would be decided what other matters would be discussed.