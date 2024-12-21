Parliament session has exposed BJP's double face: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of hypocrisy, pointing out its celebration of the Constitution's 75th anniversary while simultaneously defaming its architect, B R Ambedkar, during the recent Parliament session.

Compared to the BJP members, the DMK MPs performed better during the just concluded winter session, emerging as "heroes in raising the people's voice," the chief minister claimed.

'Amazed'

"The country is amazed by the performance of the DMK MPs for raising issues on the state rights and in attracting the attention of the House," Stalin said in a statement here and lauded his party's MPs.

"On one hand, the Centre celebrated the journey of 75 years under the Constitution but on the other disrespected Ambedkar," Stalin said, slamming the Centre.

Disrupt 'democracy'

The prime minister maintained silence on many issues though he should have taken the responsibility to answer, while the BJP members tried to disrupt "democracy" in the Parliament, he said.

"The winter session is a testament to how parliamentary democracy has been thrown away by the BJP government. Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) himself defamed Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, thus exposing the BJP’s elite fascist face," Stalin alleged.

