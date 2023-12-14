The Federal
Security personnel with sniffer dogs check Parliament House premises after a security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, in New Delhi, on Thursday, December 14. Photo: PTI

Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel

Agencies
14 Dec 2023 6:02 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-14 06:02:59.0)

New Dehi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
ParliamentLok Sabha
