Parliament security breach: Delhi Police question 2 more people; one is ex-cop’s son

Delhi Police have reportedly detained a techie from Karnataka, who is the son of a retired police officer, in connection with the Parliament security breach issue.



According to reports, the youth, Saikrishna Jagali, was apprehended from his home in Bagalkote on Wednesday (December 20) night and is being brought to Delhi. He is reportedly a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the accused who had sprayed coloured smoke from canisters in the Lok Sabha house.

Reports said Saikrishna was a classmate of Manoranjan at an engineering college in Bengaluru and the latter had named him during interrogation.

#WATCH | Police have detained a man from Karnataka's Bagalkote, who was accused D. Manoranjan's roommate during their engineering college days, in connection with the Parliament security breach case pic.twitter.com/ZSZj02C9vK — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Delhi Police are also questioning one more individual hailing from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

A source told PTI that both Saikrishna and the individual from Uttar Pradesh are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. Two others – Neelam and Amold Shinde – were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody. Meanwhile, two more people – Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)