Parliament passes The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Parliament on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, amid Opposition protests and sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha over the Special Intensive Revision issue.

The Bill seeks to repeal and replace pre-independence The Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, and simplify the language and structure, in an attempt to make the law more accessible to stakeholders, particularly Indian exporters, importers, and shipping professionals.

Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the repeal of the pre-Constitution legislation and its replacement with a new legislation is "a part of the government's effort to rid ourselves of the vestige of colonial mindset, and to ensure ease of doing business through simple and rationalised law.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has replaced more than 1,500 old laws.

The debate on the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year, was carried out amid protests by the Opposition on the SIR issue.

Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill demanded a discussion on SIR.

Neeraj Dangi (Congress), P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), Haris Beeran (IUML), and V Sivadasan (CPI(M)), were among the opposition MPs who stood up to speak, and demanded a discussion on SIR.

Chair Bhubaneshwar Kalita, however, said anything unrelated to the Bill will not go on record.

MPs from the treasury benches meanwhile slammed the Opposition for not being interested in the development of the country.

"Opposition does not seem interested in development, infrastructure," BJP's Sanjay Seth said.

Some Opposition MPs tried to raise a point of order. However, the Chair said, "There can't be a point of order in this disorder".

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge intervened, and said the rules should be the same for both sides.

"I request you, rules should be the same for everyone. When members speak, this side or that side, if members raise a point of order, you say the House is not in order, but you are allowing them (treasury benches) to give speech. This is unfair. You should be fair, allow people from both sides," Kharge said.

Responding to him, Leader of the House J P Nadda accused the Opposition of creating disorder.

"Those who create disorder in the House have no right to raise point of order. Persons who are trying to create disorder in the house have no right to raise points of order," Nadda said.

Rajib Bhattacharjee (BJP) and G K Vasan (TMC(M)) also participated in the debate on the Bill amid the sloganeering and din.

The Bill was put to vote, and as the clause by clause consideration was being done, CPI(M) MP John Brittas moved an amendment, and insisted on division and voting.

Several other Opposition MPs backed the demand for division, however, as several MPs were not on their seats, the Bill was passed amid continuing protests and sloganeering through voice vote.

The new Bill retains all provisions of the 1925 Act, which establishes responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in the country or any other in the world, and is in conformance with the International Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading of August 1924 (Hague Rules) and subsequent amendments to it.

While retaining the substantive legal framework, the Bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation.

The bill empowers the government allowing India to swiftly adapt to evolving international maritime conventions. It also ensures transparency and accountability by providing for parliamentary oversight of executive notifications.

As per a government statement issued on Wednesday, the Bill adopts the Hague-Visby Rules -- a globally-accepted maritime standard also followed by countries like the United Kingdom, is expected to simplify maritime trade laws, reduce litigation risks, and enhance transparency and commercial efficiency in cargo movement by sea. PTI

