Parliament passes 26 Bills in monsoon session amid Opposition protests

Twelve Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha during the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which was marked by frequent disruptions, repeated adjournments, and multiple Opposition walkouts.

The session, which began on July 21, will conclude on Thursday (August 21).

Bills passed by Lok Sabha

Apart from discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, the session saw little business. Initial disruptions and adjournments stemmed from Opposition demands for a discussion on Operation Sindoor, followed by calls for debate on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.

The Bills passed by the Lok Sabha include the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025,

Other Bills passed by the Lok Sabha are the Income-tax Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Bills passed in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha passed or returned the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025.

Other bills passed by the Rajya Sabha are the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Income-tax Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Session mired by disruptions

A government functionary said the Opposition’s uncooperative behaviour resulted in missed opportunities to debate key legislation.

"This time in Parliament, there was so much ruckus and the Opposition didn’t cooperate. Due to this obstinate behaviour, they missed participating in discussions on several important bills which were passed," the official said.

The functionary added that except for the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed on the first day of the Monsoon session without disruption, all other bills in the Rajya Sabha were cleared either amid uproar or only after the Opposition staged a walkout.

(With agency inputs)