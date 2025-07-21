Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 21) said Parliament's Monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' as the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives under Operation Sindoor 100 per cent, and expressed confidence that the MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice.

Speaking with the media before the start of the session, he hailed the multi-party delegations that visited various parts of the world to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists, Pakistan.

Ahead of the start of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, where Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said they are open to discussing key issues like Operation Sindoor. The government sought cooperation from Opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House.

