Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus
Earlier, speaking with media before start of session, PM Modi hailed multi-party delegations that various nations to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 21) said Parliament's Monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' as the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives under Operation Sindoor 100 per cent, and expressed confidence that the MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice.
Speaking with the media before the start of the session, he hailed the multi-party delegations that visited various parts of the world to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists, Pakistan.
Ahead of the start of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, where Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said they are open to discussing key issues like Operation Sindoor. The government sought cooperation from Opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House.
Follow live updates below:
Live Updates
- 21 July 2025 12:36 PM IST
Section of media trying to promote its their own narrative on Air India crash: Union Civil Aviation Minister in Lok Sabha
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says in Lok Sabha that the investigation process is going on as per international protocol. “We have our own Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, and have started their process as per the international protocol. They have gone through the first set of the investigation process, and they have given the preliminary investigation report. And if you look at the preliminary report, the AAIB has for the first time… the AAIB has a very definitive, thorough, rule-based process and they are totally unbiased,” he said.
“I have seen multiple articles not only in the Indian media but also in the Western Media, trying to promote their viewpoint. But I have to tell you that the way we have to see the investigation is through the facts. We want to stand by the truth. We want to find out what exactly happened and will only come out once the final report is released. So we have to respect the process of investigation, and once that process of investigation has happened and then we can talk about how it happened and why it happened. Then the corrective measures will come in,” he added.
- 21 July 2025 12:17 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus
Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Jagdambika Pal tells the Opposition that they don’t want the House to function and adjourns proceedings till 2 pm.
- 21 July 2025 12:14 PM IST
Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh also that the Government is ready to hold discussions
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also says that the Government is ready to hold discussion on any topic. But Opposition continues with loud sloganeering..
- 21 July 2025 12:10 PM IST
Lok Sabha: Kiran Rijiju slams Opposition over ruckus
“There should be fruitful discussion during the Monsoon Session. But if the Opposition resorts to such ruckus, how can there be a discussion? We welcome any discussion. I urge you not to resort to creating ruckus,” says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju.
- 21 July 2025 12:03 PM IST
Both Houses reassemble amid Opposition ruckus
Both Houses reassemble amid Opposition ruckus. The Opposition keeps demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor.
- 21 July 2025 11:49 AM IST
Till today, the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack have not been caught: Kharge
" I have given notice under Rule 267 on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened. The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," says Mallikarjoon Kharge earlier in the day.
- 21 July 2025 11:48 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
“I will ensure full-fledged discussion. The government has agreed to a full-fledged discussion. The House is adjourned to meet again at noon,” says Dhankhar.
- 21 July 2025 11:46 AM IST
We will definitely discuss Operation Sindoor, says Nadda
“First of all, I want to thank LoP Mallikarjun Kharge for wishing him on his birthday. You permitted him to express his opinion on your comment on Rule 267. But he started discussing Operation Sindoor,” says Leader of the House JP Nadda. What he did was against the rule, he added. “Any message should not be sent from the House that the government does not want to discuss Operation Sindoor. We will definitely discuss Operation Sindoor,” says Nadda.
- 21 July 2025 11:39 AM IST
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya serves notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Operation Sindoor
“BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya serves notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Operation Sindoor and consequent diplomatic outreach, which I have admitted for discussion. But the date and time for the discussion will be decided in discussion with the Leader of the House,” says Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- 21 July 2025 11:32 AM IST
Four days allocated for Private Members' business in the current session
“Four days allocated for Private Members' business in the current session. I urge all political parties to foster bonhomie, avoiding unbecoming language and personal attacks on television or elsewhere. Such behaviours contradict our civilizational assents. Dialogue and discussion, rather than conflict, are the way forward. Internal conflict gives strength to our enemies,” says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar