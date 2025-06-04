Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters here.

The recommendation will be sent to the president for convening the session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

"Every session is a special session for us," he said, adding that under the rules, "all important matters" can be discussed during the Monsoon session.

He underlined that the business advisory committee of both the Houses will take a call on the issues to be discussed. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)