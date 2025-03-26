Parliament LIVE: Centre to reach out to parties on Delhi judge’s cash-at-home row

Both Houses of Parliament resumed proceedings on Wednesday (March 26) following their adjournment after the passing of the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (March 25).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the ‘Tribhuvan’ Shakari University Bill, 2025 and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Ruckus over Shah’s speech

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday following Opposition walk out after Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Narendra Modi government for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah also launched a blistering attack at the Congress over the management of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund during the UPA rule, alleging a lack of accountability and transparency.

Replying to a debate on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha, he took a dig at the opposition parties, saying they were thinking in vain about coming back to power as they do not stand a chance for "15-20 years".

While the Rajya Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday, besides the Finance Bill, the Boilers Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Follow this space for more live updates