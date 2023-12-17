Parliament breach | PM running away from debate because of BJP MP’s role: Congress

“The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th,” he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for “ no squabbling ” over the Parliament security breach case, the Congress on Sunday (December 17) accused him of “running away” from a debate because questions are bound be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in allowing the entry of the accused in the Parliament building.

What Modi said

In an interview with the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of the people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as “painful” and a “matter of concern”.

“Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue,” he said.

“The gravity of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Two people jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, and opposition parties have been demanding a statement on it from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah’s resignation.

The government has insisted that security in the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker’s directives.

It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue.

(With agency inputs)