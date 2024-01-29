Parents shouldn't treat their child's report card as their visiting card: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged students to compete with themselves and not others and advised parents not to treat their child's report card as their own visiting card.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during his annual "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme, PM Modi said "Lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things...," he said.

The prime minister said, "We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes and achievements, make the report card of their children as their visiting card. Whenever they meet someone, they will tell them the story of their children."

Modi said that even though competition and challenges act as inspirations but competition must be healthy.c

Instill resilience

Further he said that it is crucial to instill resilience in our children and help them cope with pressures... "We cannot do switch off, pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building, and one has to prepare oneself," he said.



Prime Minister Modi also suggested students to "always make friends who are more intelligent and work harder". "You must be inspired by such friends. Don't let the pressure of studies and examinations overpower you," he said.

Setting small goals

The prime minister explained that the stress on students is of three types---induced by peer pressure, by parents and self induced.

"At times children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing up to the mark. I suggest that you should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance, this way you will be completely ready before the exams," he said.

Teacher-student connections

The prime minister said that challenges of students must be addressed collectively by parents and teachers. He also encouraged teachers to forge strong connections with their students.

"The bond between educators and learners is the foundation for a bright future. If teachers start working on building a relationship with their students from the first day of the year, there won't be any question of tension building up among students at the time of examinations," he said.

"Teachers must expand their connections with students much beyond their subject syllabus so that students can reach out to their teachers even for the smallest of problems. Music teachers can not only help their own students deal with tensions, they can do so for students of the entire school," Modi said.

Sound sleep

Replying to questions on balancing studies with a healthy life, Prime Minister Modi said many students use mobile-phones and some do it for many hours. He advised students not to use their sleep time for watching reels.

"They should understand that even mobiles need recharge to be used, and similarly, our body also needs to be recharged. On the other hand, some students keep playing all the time, but it is necessary to strike a balance. A healthy body is necessary for a healthy mind. Good and sound sleep is also a must for good health. Don't use your sleep time for watching reels," he said.

"I get into deep sleep within 30 seconds of lying on the bed on all 365 days. When I am awake, I am fully awake, but I am totally asleep while sleeping. Nutrition is also necessary. Our body must get the required nutrition. A good balance of food and regular exercise for fitness are also necessary," Modi said.

The prime minister also advised students to practice writing. "In this age of mobile phones and laptops, students are losing the practice to write while exams are supposed to be handwritten. Of the time dedicated to studies, you should devote at least 50 per cent time to practise writing," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha



Describing students as the shapers of India's future, Modi said the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme is like an examination for him too.

Speaking at the seventh episode of his outreach programme with students ahead of examinations, he said students have become more innovative than ever.

"Our students will shape our future," Modi said.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format. A total of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated in the previous year's edition.

Town Hall format

This year, an estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among students.

This year's event has been held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited.

(With inputs from agencies)