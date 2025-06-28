Who is Parag Jain, set to assume charge as R&AW chief on July 1?

The Centre on Saturday (June 28) appointed Parag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre, as the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

He will succeed Ravi Sinha, who is set to complete his tenure on June 30. Jain is scheduled to assume office on July 1 for a fixed two-year term.

Also Read: How govt arrived at IPS officer Rajesh Arya's name to head NTRO

Early career

Jain played an operational role during Punjab terrorism days, serving in Bathinda, Mansa, and Hoshiarpur. He was the SSP Chandigarh and DIG Ludhiana and is known for his crucial role in the high-stakes Operation Sindoor.

His early career includes significant operational contributions during the peak of terrorism in Punjab, where he served as Senior Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in multiple districts.

His overseas tenures include postings in Canada and Sri Lanka, where he served as India’s intelligence representative. During his Canada posting, Jain is said to be among the first ones to raise the signal on the surge of Khalistani activities in Canada and its implications on India.

Also Read: Major terror plot foiled in Hyderabad; 2 suspects with ISIS links held

Stint at R&AW

He currently heads R&AW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which oversees aerial surveillance and related operations.

Within R&AW, Jain has handled the Pakistan desk extensively and served in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Balakote.

Jain brings to the top post a reputation for effectively combining human intelligence (HUMINT) with technical intelligence (TECHINT), a mix that officials say has been crucial to several high-stakes operations.

Jain's extensive experience on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, one of India's most challenging security theatres, is also expected to weigh in his favour as the country navigates an increasingly volatile global security environment.

Also Read: RAW official plotted to kill Sikh separatist in US, alleges US Department of Justice

Operation Sindoor contributions

One of his most lauded contributions in recent years was during Operation Sindoor, where intelligence inputs under his leadership enabled precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

His leadership during this operation was widely credited for enabling intelligence-led targeting through years of groundwork and covert network development.

While the missile hits took minutes, insiders stressed that years of groundwork and painstaking network-building made such pinpoint targeting possible.

Also Read: Jammu &Kashmir | Spate of attacks on civilians; top security meet called

RAW to face new challenges

Jain takes charge at a time when R&AW faces significant challenges. India’s external intelligence agency has been criticised for shortcomings, particularly during crises in the Maldives and Bangladesh over the past two years.

The failure to anticipate the dastardly strike at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, was noted with concern despite then Pakistan Army chief spewing hatred against Hindus and calling Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The R&AW’s role becomes very important considering the fact that Asim Munir has become a Field Marshal with cross-border terrorism against India high on his agenda.

Given that India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan will use terrorism to strike back at India. For that, India’s external Intelligence needs to improve ground intelligence rather than purely rely on technical intelligence.