Owaisi shouts ‘Jai Palestine’ in Parliament, slogan axed from record

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shouted “Jai Palestine” as he took oath as a member in the Lok Sabha but the pro tem Speaker ruled that it would not go on record due to objections from some members.

Elected to the Lok Sabha from Hyderabad, Owaisi defeated Kompella Madhavi Latha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 3,38,087 votes in his fifth consecutive win.

Slogans, counter-slogans

As Owaisi’s name was called for taking the oath, some BJP MPs raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

After taking oath, Owaisi raised slogans of "Jai Bhim, Jai Palestine, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana and Allahu Akbar."

The slogan “Jai Palestine” did not go well with some BJP MPs who objected to it. The acting speaker then said that it would not go on record.