Over 70 per cent of Indian districts prone to extreme rainfall: Study

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Over 84 per cent of Indian districts are prone to extreme heat waves and 70 per cent of those are witnessing increased frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events, a study by IPE-Global and GIS company Esri India said on Tuesday.

The study projects that eight out of 10 Indians will be exposed to extreme events by 2036.

IPE Global, Climate Change and Sustainability Practice, Head Abinash Mohanty, said that the current trend of catastrophic extreme heat and rainfall events is a result of 0.6 degree Celcius temperature rise in the last century.

“Recent Kerala landslides triggered by incessant and erratic rainfall episodes and the cities getting paralysed with sudden and abrupt downpour is a testament that climate is changed. Our analysis suggests that 8 out of 10 Indians will be highly exposed to extreme events by 2036,” Mohanty said.

According to the study, the frequency, intensity, and unpredictability of these extreme heat and rainfall events have also risen in recent decades.

“The IPE Global study found that more than 84 per cent of Indian districts can be considered extreme heatwave hotspots, of which around 70 per cent have witnessed incessant and erratic rainfall more recurrently (in last three decades) in the last three decades in the monsoon season (JJAS),” the study said.

The study said India has witnessed a 15-fold increase in extreme heat wave days across the march-April-May (MAM) and June-July-August-September (JJAS) months in the last three decades and the last decade alone has witnessed a 19-fold increase in extreme heat wave days.

In October- December, more than 62 per cent of heatwave-prone Indian districts have been witnessing erratic and incessant rainfall, the report said. The increase in atmospheric temperatures and humidity increases the likelihood of heatwaves globally, especially in tropical regions.

“The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in conjunction with intense precipitations are causing significant impacts on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure. A holistic, data-driven approach is essential for informed policy decisions, climate adaptation, and resilience,” Esri India, Managing Director, Agendra Kumar said.

The study also found that monsoon seasons in India are witnessing an extended summer like condition except on non-rainy days.

