Over 600 lawyers write to CJI, say ‘vested interest group trying to pressure judiciary’

More than 600 lawyers have written to Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud voicing concern over what they said were threats to the judiciary’s integrity.

The lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve, accused a “vested interest group” of trying to manipulate the judicial process, influence court decisions and tarnish the judiciary’s reputation with a political agenda.

This was particularly true in cases involving political figures accused of corruption, they said, adding that efforts were on to sway court decisions and discredit the judiciary.

'Bench fixing'

The other signatories to the March 26 letter include Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla and Swaroopama Chaturvedi.

The letter raised concerns about the “concocted theory of bench fixing,” with attempts made to influence the composition of judicial benches and cast aspersions on the integrity of the judges.

“They have also stooped to the level of comparing our courts to those countries where there is no rule of law and accusing our judicial institutions with unfair practices,” the letter read.

Public faith

“These aren't just criticisms; they are direct attacks meant to damage the public's trust in our judiciary and threaten the fair application of our laws,” it added.

“It is strange to see politicians accuse someone of corruption and then defend them in court. If the court's decision doesn't go their way, they quickly criticise the courts inside the court as well as through media. This two-faced behaviour is harmful to the respect a common man should have for our legal system,” the lawyers alleged.

"The timing of their modus operandi merits closer scrutiny. They do it at very strategic timings, when the nation is all set to head into elections.”



The lawyers called upon the Supreme Court to take firm measures to protect the judiciary from external pressures and uphold the rule of law.

“Staying silent or doing nothing could accidentally give more power to those who mean to do harm,” they said.