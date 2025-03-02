Opposition to boycott tea party before assembly over governance, women’s safety

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday said they would boycott the customary tea party on the eve of the assembly’s budget session, which begins on Monday, claiming the government has failed to address several pressing issues.

They raised concerns over allowing “tainted” ministers in the cabinet, rising attacks on women and comments from ruling party leaders about not releasing funds to areas that elected opposition leaders as lawmakers.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), is the face of the opposition in the state, while the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is the ruling bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ambadas Danve, Sena (UBT) legislator and leader of the Legislative Council, said, they have issued several suggestions to the state government but none has been accepted or discussed.

“Be it the excess land allegedly given to the Adani Group for Dharavi slum redevelopment or French company Systra India accusing the MMRDA of ‘severe harassment’, the government shows little concern for people’s problems,” Danve said.

The Sena (UBT) leader highlighted the government’s move to “reduce” the number of beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and said it had failed to support soybean and cotton growers.

“Before the elections, this scheme (Ladki Bahin) focussed on votes from women. Now over 10 lakh women have been declared ineligible,” Danve claimed.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women receive a monthly aid of Rs 1,500. Before last year’s assembly polls, the government had promised to raise it to Rs 2,100.

Danve on Sunday convened a meeting of MVA leaders at his official residence to strategise ahead of the session. He said they would focus on issues like the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, alleged scams in the agricultural department, farmer loan waivers, and alleged irregularities involving "BJP leader" Prashant Koratkar.

The Sena (UBT) leader also accused the government of failing to take decisive action in matters connected with crimes and women’s safety.

“Santosh Deshmukh’s murder accused Krishna Andhale has been absconding for three months. Crimes against women are increasing across Maharashtra,” he said, also referring to the rape of a woman inside a state transport bus at Pune’s busy Swargate bus station.

Continuing his attack on the government over law and order, Danve said, “Prashant Koratkar who has threatened historian Indrajit Sawant enjoys government protection. He should be arrested and jailed immediately,” he said.

Police have booked Nagpur resident Koratkar for allegedly threatening historian Sawant and making derogatory comments against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj.

Danve said actor Rahul Solapurkar has been included in a government committee despite making “offensive” remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “This government is protecting those who insult historical figures,” he said.

He claimed that the government had failed to deliver on its promises related to farm loan waivers and procurement of crops like soybeans and cotton. “Farmers were lured with false promises of debt relief. Even after the announcements, no concrete action has been taken,” he said.

The opposition also raised concerns about infrastructure projects in Mumbai and claimed irregularities in the Dharavi redevelopment project. Danve also referred to the allegations made by French consultant Systra against the planning body MMRDA over Metro projects in and around Mumbai.

“The government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for Mumbai but has left roads dug up across the city. It is difficult for citizens to even walk,” said Danve.

Several court orders have been given over the development projects cleared before the assembly elections last year, he claimed.

Additionally, Danve highlighted alleged irregularities in smart prepaid electricity meters and the privatisation of Mahavitaran substations, claiming that over 36,000 bogus companies had been registered for money laundering.

The budget session will run until March 26. PTI

