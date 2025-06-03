16 Opposition parties seek special session on Op Sindoor, write letter to PM Modi

Leaders of 16 Opposition parties have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss all issues related to the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and terms for India-Pakistan ceasefire.

INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on Tuesday (June 3). Leaders from several parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were part of the meeting.



INDIA bloc MPs have signed a letter addressed to the prime minister raising the demand for a special session of Parliament, Opposition leaders said.

AAP skips meeting

The DMK is also among the signatories, but could not join the meeting as it coincided with Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI(ML) Liberation are also among those who have signed the letter, Opposition leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting but will write a separate letter to the prime minister with the demand.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut attended the meeting.



#WATCH | Delhi: After the meeting of the INDIA alliance, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, "Today, 16 political parties of the opposition have written a letter to PM Modi that a special session of the Parliament must be called so that all the parties can thank our armed… pic.twitter.com/9ipB0X0HAP — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

“16 parties have written a letter to the prime minister demanding a special session of the Parliament...The letter talks about Poonch, Uri, Rajouri and having a free discussion in Parliament. The government is responsible to the Parliament; Parliament is responsible to the people. That's why we are demanding a special session of the Parliament… The AAP will be writing directly tomorrow to the PM,” Derek O’ Brien told reporters.

NCP (SP) not a signatory

NCP (Sharad Pawar), however, is not among the parties demanding a special session.

Several Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform the lawmakers about Operation Sindoor.



Trinamool Congress has suggested that the session should be held in June, after the multi-party delegations that have travelled to different countries to convey India's stand against terrorism return to the country.

Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Indian armed forces destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan and PoK, and later bombed airbases of the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

(With agency inputs)