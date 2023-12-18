Opposition MPs suspended | Congress, allies insulted LS speaker, RS chairman: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of "insulting" the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson and "embarrassing" the country with their conduct, with 92 opposition members suspended from both the Houses in the past five days.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told reporters that opposition members brought placards and willfully disrupted parliamentary proceedings despite the decision taken earlier that placards would not be allowed in the Houses.

Thirty-three opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament security breach issue.

While 30 members -- 10 from DMK, nine from TMC, eight from Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP -- were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee.

The opposition members disrupted the House proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Last week, 13 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the suspension of 33 members was announced.

As many as 45 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha. PTI

