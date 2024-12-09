Opposition junks BJP charge of links between Congress, Soros

The Congress and other Opposition parties on Monday (December 9) dismissed with contempt BJP’s allegations of linkages between the Congress party and US businessman George Soros aimed at destabilizing India.

"These deep state theories should be confined to the dark web and not serious political discourse," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told NDTV.

"People have dark, morbid fantasies and they can continue to have them, and there will be no credence given to all these conspiracy theories,” he added.

Opposition is disgusted

Chidambaram also said that the Congress stood for India’s unity. “We are patriots, we are nationalists and we are doing nothing that is against the integrity of India."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav too dismissed the accusations as a routine tactic by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It has become a habit of the BJP to make false allegations. None of their allegations have turned out to be true till date."

BJP leaders’ accusations

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the BJP should probe and just talk about alleged conspiracy theories.

"When the government and its top leadership start to look into conspiracy theories, it means there is something that they want to hide. You are in the government, get things investigated," he said.

The Opposition reactions followed Union minister Kiren Rijiju earlier allegations that there were connections between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman Soros.

Minister on Sonia, Soros

"It is an important issue that I want to raise without doing politics over it. The links between Sonia Gandhi and George Sores are serious. We do not want to see it by giving a political spin," he said.

The ruling party claims that these entities have supported controversial stances such as treating Kashmir as a separate entity.

"I want to clarify that some issues are politically driven but if powers outside India are trying to defy India and fight against India then there are serious concerns," Rijiju said.

Dhankar vetoes discussion

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had announced plans to confront Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament with 10 questions about these alleged ties.

Dubey accused Soros and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) of working with opposition leaders to harm India's economy and defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the BJP tried to raise the issue in parliament on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar refused to allow a discussion on it

US calls charge ‘disappointing’

Meanwhile, the US embassy in New Delhi dismissed the BJP's accusations, with a spokesperson describing them as "disappointing", as per a PTI report.

The spokesperson said that US funding backs independent journalism but does not influence editorial decisions.