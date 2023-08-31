Opposition has come together to save Constitution, democracy: INDIA leaders

In their third meeting as an INDIA alliance, Opposition leaders on Thursday (August 31) said they have come together to save the Constitution and the democracy in the country.

A common programme is being prepared to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the leaders added at the two-day meet of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the Constitution and democracy.

"The Modi government has failed to address the issues of poverty, unemployment and welfare of farmers. At the INDIA alliance meet, we will work on evolving a common programme. We have to contest elections one-on-one (put up common candidates against the BJP)," said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader.

Yadav's son and deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said the Maha Gathbandhan came to power in Bihar last August and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar decided to work on getting all like-minded parties on board for a larger Opposition alliance.

"A year later, we are meeting in Mumbai for the third time as an INDIA alliance," he said.

Proper alternative

People wanted a proper alternative and the INDIA alliance is offering it, Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that people will give a befitting reply to "those who divide society." "People will not forgive us if we don't meet their expectations," the RJD leader added.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti saying that the youth were the strength of the country pointed out, "Leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh worked to give a direction to the youth and set up institutions like JNU, IIMs, ISRO."

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said the BJP fears the INDIA alliance. "They have hatred for the word INDIA and are even linking the name to a terror outfit. It is not just hatred but also fear about (what) if the alliance succeeds," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the INDIA alliance leaders have come together to protect democracy and the Constitution.

The country needs healing

While RJD leader Manoj Jha said the alliance is working to unite the country. It is not just a coalition of parties but that of ideas, he said. The country needs healing, and this coalition is for rebuilding the nation and showing mirror to the ruling party, Jha added. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in his speech said people's response to INDIA has unnerved the prime minister and the BJP.

NCP working president Supriya Sule too said that the BJP has a problem with the name of our alliance. "It means we are doing well," she said. And added that the INDIA alliance faces the challenge of repairing the damage done by the policies of the Narendra Modi government which has resulted in inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies)