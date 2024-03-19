Opposition cries foul over ‘Viksit Bharat’ message; non-Indians got it too

A WhatsApp message sent from “Viksit Bharat Sampark” after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates, supposedly asking Indian citizens for feedback and suggestions, has created a controversy, with the Opposition calling it illegal and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The controversy has taken a new turn after people of other nationalities, including those from Pakistan, UAE, and Britain, have said they have received the same message.

The sender of the message is a business account, and identifies itself as the “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Electronics Niketan, 6, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003".

Privacy concerns

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, on Monday (March 18) shared a screenshot on X of a LinkedIn post by a person called Anthony J Permal, a UAE-based consultant, which said that he had received a WhatsApp message from Viksit Bharat Sampark, and that thousands of non-Indians had received the same message on their private mobile numbers in a blatant violation of privacy laws and etiquette.

“How did the BJP and the Indian government get hold of our numbers? And how can it just blatantly spam non-Indians in the thousands? So much for an ethical government,” said Anthony.

Tharoor in his post on X said, “Will the @ECISVEEP take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party?”