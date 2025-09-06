Operation Sindoor showed Armed Forces’ precision and synergy, says IAF Chief

Operation Sindoor showed the exceptional coordination between three services along with synergy and integration with the Armed Forces and other agencies, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said on Saturday (September 6). He also said that the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated its capability to deliver precise, swift and decisive blows to the enemy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, also said that looking at the future, two things- fast fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of military power-were certain.

‘Shining testament to prowess’

"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to our unparalleled prowess. The Indian armed forces demonstrated their capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of these forces, must understand that defence forces have always been and will always be the first responder," he added as quoted by PTI.

He further stated that the professional conduct of the young officer cadets in their service career will be a strong reflection of the instructors' mentorship and the high training standard of the academy.

‘No service operates in isolation’

Emphasising the synergy between the three services, Singh told the officer cadets that no service operates in isolation.

“Remember, our strength comes not just from individual excellence but from cohesion of the whole team. No service operates in isolation, whether in the sky, on the ground or at sea." You must keep furthering the spirit of jointness as you grow in service," he added.

Underlining that every officer cadet has a vital role to play, he said, "Make sure that you understand your role and the role of others and give your best to bring glory to this Motherland."

Lauds officer cadets

He lauded the officer cadets for their outstanding display of military and synchronised drill moments. Singh said, it shows the exceptional standards of the Academy.

Later, he presented the Sword of Honour and silver medal to Raj Biswas, the OTA gold medal to Parul Dhadwal and the bronze medal to Pranjal Dixit.

(With agency inputs)