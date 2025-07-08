One visa allowing travel to 6 Gulf nations to be launched soon

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is planning to launch soon a unified tourist visa named ‘GCC Grand Tours Visa’, like Europe’s Schengen visa, that would allow tourists to travel to six Gulf countries.

Also read: Indians to get UAE's Golden Visa without trade license, property purchase

Recently, GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi announced the unified tourist plan but did not confirm when exactly it would be launched. Initially, the GCC unified visa plan was approved in 2023 during the 40th meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman.

Visa validity

The visa will be valid only for tourism and family visits and will be valid between 30 and 90 days.

The unified visa for GCC countries will allow tourists to travel freely to six nations – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The unified visa reflects the vision of our leaders to strengthen integration and cooperation,” Al Budaiwi said, according to a report in Gulf News.

Al Budaiwi hailed the collective efforts of Gulf member states in advancing the initiative, which is expected to transform travel across the region. He indicated that the measures would help realise the visions of the Gulf leaderships, adding that involved parties were keen on keeping up with the latest technologies, as well as growing and rapid global security demands, the report added.

According to reports, the GCC unified visa can be applied online when it is launched. It will be a single-entry visa to six GCC countries.

How to apply for GCC unified visa (when it opens)

The process will be online

You need a passport with a minimum validity of six months

Proof of hotel booking or invitation from the host

Return or onward flight tickets

Proof of travel insurance

Proof of sufficient funds for stay