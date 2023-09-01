Parliament will discuss One Nation, One Election panel report: Minister

The Ram Nath Kovind panel report on 'One Nation, One Election' will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament, affirmed Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday (September 1).

And added that much like the nectar that was churned out after 'Samudra Manthan', 'amrit' will emerge out of the brainstorming on the issue. Talking to reporters at the airport in Jaipur, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs said, "The committee has just been formed... The report of the committee will come, and the report will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament.

Joshi however could not understand why this worries the Opposition. The BJP leader also criticised the Opposition parties for not having faith in the people of the country.

New topics to be discussed

"India is the world's largest democracy. India is called the mother of democracy. New topics that come up in an evolving democracy should be discussed. We have not said that anything will happen from tomorrow itself," said the minister, adding that "if there is an idea, there must be a discussion."

Joshi said Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in the past, due to which there was a good environment for development in the country.

The minister said when a government is formed at the Centre and elections go on at different places, it creates a problem in the decision-making process.

Joshi, the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan, arrived in Jaipur on Friday for the launch of the party's 'parivartan yatra'. The first of the four parivartan yatras will be launched by party president J P Nadda on Saturday from Sawaimadhopur.

(With input from agencies)