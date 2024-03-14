Kovind panel recommends simultaneous LS, Assembly polls

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee on Thursday (March 14) submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies across the country.

The panel submitted the report, comprising over 18,000 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

Kovind was accompanied by other panel members, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, when they submitted the report to the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

What the panel recommended

The panel recommended simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, followed by municipal elections.

Municipal/panchayat polls should be held within 100 days of Lok Sabha/Assembly polls.

The committee also recommended setting up of Implementation Group to look into the execution of the suggestions given in the report.

Synchronised polls for all 3 tiers of government to improve governance architecture, in line with quest of aspirational India, the panel said. Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat', it added. Simultaneous polls to spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric, the committee said.

"If a State Assembly has to be dissolved prematurely due to the incumbent govt losing a no-confidence motion or any other reason and fresh elections have to be held for that assembly, the fresh term of the Assembly will not be 5 years but till the expiration of the term of the Lok Sabha," the panel has recommended.

Conversely, if mid-term polls are to be held for Lok Sabha due to some reason, the new House constituted post-mid-term polls will only be for the remaining tenure of the immediately preceding session, it said.