Kovind panel recommends simultaneous LS, Assembly polls
Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat', the committee said in its report of over 18,000 pages.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee on Thursday (March 14) submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies across the country.
The panel submitted the report, comprising over 18,000 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.
Kovind was accompanied by other panel members, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, when they submitted the report to the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.
What the panel recommended
Synchronised polls for all 3 tiers of government to improve governance architecture, in line with quest of aspirational India, the panel said.
Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat', it added.
Simultaneous polls to spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric, the committee said.