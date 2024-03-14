'One Nation, One Election': Kovind-led panel to submit report today

Former President Ram Nath Kovid-led high-level panel on simultaneous polls will submit its report on ‘one nation, one election’ today (March 14).

The report will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

The committee also has members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve.

Set up in September 2023, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.