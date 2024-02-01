‘One more feather of corruption in cap of INDIA’ bloc: BJP on Hemant Soren

After Hemant Soren stepped down as Jharkhand Chief Minister following daylong questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP on Wednesday (January 31) dubbed him as “one more feather of corruption” in the Opposition bloc INDIA’s cap. Soren was arrested late in the evening.

After Soren’s resignation, senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Soren was questioned by the ED for more than seven hours during the day on money-laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case and subsequently arrested.

“One more feather”

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, “One more feather of corruption in cap of ‘INDI Alliance’ from Jharkhand.”

The BJP leader also used the opportunity to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “There was a time (when) Kejriwal used to demand arrest of Lalu, Soren, Sonia. These days he defends them because he himself is (the) mastermind of Sharab Ghotala (excise policy scam).”

The ED has issued a fifth summons to the Delhi chief minister for his questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has skipped four earlier summonses issued by the probe agency over the last four months.