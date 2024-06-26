Om Birla elected LS Speaker; Rahul walks him to chair; ‘matter of honour’, says PM

NDA candidate and BJP MP Om Birla on Wednesday (June 26) was elected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.



Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab made the announcement after the Opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

“I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker,” Mahtab said.

Soon after, Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju went to Birla's seat in the front row of the treasury benches to escort him to the chair.

In a rare sight of camaraderie, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined them. Rahul greeted Birla and shook hands with the prime minister.

After that, Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Rijiju escorted Birla to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him saying, "It is your chair, please occupy."

Matter of honour: PM Modi

"It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time," the prime minister said.

"I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years," he said.

In his address, Modi said Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," the prime minister said.

Calling Birla's previous stint as Speaker a “Golden period in Parliamentary history”, Modi said the laws that couldn't be passed by Lok Sabha in 70 years were passed under Birla's watch as Speaker

Speaker is custodian of people's voices: Rahul

Congratulating Birla on behalf of the INDIA bloc, Rahul said the House represents voice of the people and the Speaker is the custodian.

He said the question isn't how efficiently the House runs but how much the voice of the people is heard and represented in the House.

“If the Opposition is not allowed to speak it would be undemocratic and unconstitutional,” he added expressing hope that the Speaker will allow Opposition to express its views in the House.