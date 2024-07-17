Oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast; 13 Indians among 16 missing

The entire 16-member crew of an oil tanker including 13 Indians off the coast of Oman, has gone missing after the vessel capsized on Monday (July 15).

According to the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) of Oman the vessel named Prestige Falcon capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm.

It had 13 Indians and three Sri Lankan aboard.

“Search and rescue operations continue in an effort to rescue the missing crew,” it posted on X.

The oil tanker was heading towards Aden in Yemen when the incident occurred, sources said.