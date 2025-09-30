Banks shut for 18 days in October; check RBI’s list

October 2025 will be marked by several important festivals across India, making it a month filled with celebrations. From Dussehra to Diwali, banks will remain shut on multiple days, which could impact regular operations.

If you have any banking-related activity planned for October, it’s advisable to check the holiday schedule in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official bank holiday calendar for the month.

Regular closures

All banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month — October 11 and 25 — as well as on all Sundays, i.e., October 5, 12, 19, and 26.

In addition, banks will observe holidays on major occasions, including Dussehra, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima, Karva Chauth, and Diwali.

Festival holidays

October 1: On the occasion of Maha Navami, Dussehra, Ayudhapooja, and Durga Puja (Dasain), banks will be closed in Kerala, Odisha, Tripura, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

October 2: Pan-India bank holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja.

October 3-4: Banks closed only in Sikkim for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 6: Lakshmi Puja — banks will be closed in Tripura and West Bengal.

October 7: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima — bank holiday in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, and Chandigarh.

October 10: On the occasion of Karva Chauth, there will be a bank holiday in Himachal Pradesh.

October 18: Due to Kati Bihu, banks will be closed in Assam.

October 20: Due to Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja, banks will be closed nationwide, except in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Assam, and Odisha.

October 21: For Lakshmi Pujan, Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja, there will be bank holidays in Maharashtra, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, and Madhya Pradesh.

October 22: Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja.

October 23: On Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba, there will be bank holidays in Sikkim, West Bengal, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

October 27: On the occasion of Chhath Puja (evening puja), there will be bank holiday in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

October 28: Banks will only be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand for the Chath Puja (morning puja) festival.

October 31: Due to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, there will be bank holiday in Gujarat.

Digital services unaffected

While physical bank branches will be closed on the above days, online and digital banking services will remain functional.

Customers can continue to use mobile apps, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs for fund transfers, bill payments, balance checks, and other transactions.

If you need to carry out services such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, or loan-related tasks, it is best to complete them ahead of the holidays.