Number of Indian tourists to Maldives nosedives by 33%: Report

The frosty diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives have reportedly led to a sharp drop in the number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation.

The figure has dropped by as much as 33 per cent compared to last year, news agency ANI reported, citing Maldivian website Adhadhu, which cited data from the Maldives tourism ministry.

While 41,054 Indian tourists visited the Maldives by March 4 last year, making India the second largest source market (10 per cent share) for tourists to the Maldives, only 27,224 were recorded by March 2 this year. That places India in the sixth place with a six per cent market share.

What triggered the drop

The row started after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the island nation asked India to withdraw all troops. Modi had shared pictures from Lakshadweep, looking to promote it as a beach destination.

A furious New Delhi had summoned the Maldivian envoy, following which the three deputy ministers were suspended. However, the issue snowballed as a “boycott Maldives” campaign in India grew momentum, and many claimed to have cancelled their bookings.

Adhadhu reported that the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) conducted a survey to determine the impact of the incident but the findings were not made public.

India was the top tourist market for the Maldives from 2021 to 2023, with more than 2,00,000 tourists visiting the islands each year. Now, China is the top market, sending more than 54,000 tourists so far this year, reported ANI.