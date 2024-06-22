NTA top leaders under lens; no paper leak in CSIR-NET: Pradhan

Amid a raging row over irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the cancellation of UGC-NET, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the “top leadership” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is under the scanner over alleged irregularities in these competitive exams.

However, Pradhan on Saturday (June 22) denied any paper leak in the CSIR-UGC NET (June edition), which was postponed on Friday. The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professor and admission to PhD in science courses.

“There was no leak in CSIR-UGC NET. It was postponed because of logistic issues. There is also a retest of 1,563 NEET candidates tomorrow (June 23). The decision was taken for smooth conduct of the exam everywhere,” Pradhan told reporters.

“I have taken responsibility”

The minister said he is the custodian of students’ interests and has to take that into account before taking any step. Pradhan had said earlier this week that he cannot jeopardise the careers of the lakhs of candidates who cleared the exam rightfully.

Asked about any inquiry into the NTA’s role, Pradhan said, “I have already said there has been an institutional failure. I have taken responsibility. NTA’s top leadership is facing several types of questions. But I have to safeguard students’ interests first. I am a custodian of their interests.”

Earlier this week, the ministry sought a report from the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit, which is investigating the allegations of paper leak in NEET. “The report has not been received yet... But it is certain that nobody involved or responsible for any irregularity will be spared,” he said.

“Godhra case that of organised cheating”

On irregularities in Gujarat’s Godhra, the minister said it was not a case of paper leak but of organised cheating, and 30 students have been debarred.

“The Gujarat case is not of leak...police took preventive action; a few telephone conversations were intercepted. There were attempts to cheat; 30 students who have been found involved have been debarred. They are in addition to 63 students from across the country who were debarred from NEET for using unfair means,” he said.

Panel notified

The Centre is under fire over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET. While the medical entrance exam question paper was allegedly leaked, a case being investigated by the Bihar Police, UGC-NET was cancelled a day after it was conducted following inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. The matter is being probed by the CBI.

The education ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

On Friday night, the Centre operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractice and irregularities in competitive exams and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

(With agency inputs)