NTA releases final NEET-UG 2024 scorecard. Here's how to check your rank

The NTA on Thursday (July 25) announced the revised and final results of the NEET-UG 2024.

The revised results were declared after considering the correct option of a controversial physics question which affected the marks of several aspirants.

This comes after the Supreme Court scrapped petitions seeking the cancellation of the examinations and the conduct of a fresh test amid allegations of irregularities in its conduct this year.

"At the present stage, there is absence of material on record to lead to conclusion that the result of the examination is vitiated or that there is systemic breach of the sanctity of the exam," the apex court ruled on Tuesday (July 23). The data on record is "not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the examination", the bench said.



Controversial physics question

The bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release a revised merit list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) by treating the answer suggested by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi to the controversial physics question as the correct one.

The NTA had treated the two options as correct answers to the physics question and had granted four marks to those examinees who had marked these options.

In the revised merit list, only those students, whose answers match the one given by IIT-Delhi, would have got four marks for the question and over four lakh NEET-UG aspirants, who answered the other option as per the old NCERT textbook, would have lost five marks instead, leading to a reshuffle in their ranks.

Education minister welcomes SC verdict

Soon after the Supreme Court's verdict on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that a revised merit list will be announced in two days’ time keeping in line with the directions of the top court.



“Truth prevails, we welcome the order of the Supreme Court. We have said from the beginning, our priority is the students of the country… over the past two months, the government’s stand has been that there has been no large-scale breach. Today, in the Supreme Court, this was shown to be right,” Pradhan had said.

The results published on June 4, had 67 candidates who had scored 720 marks and were tied for the first place. Of the 67, six had scored full marks after being compensated with extra marks for the time lost during the examination due to mistakes made by invigilators. Another 44 could grab the top spot as they received “grace marks” as they got an answer to a basic physics question wrong.

Where to check out the results from?

https://neet.ntaonline.in/

https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

https://nta.ac.in

How to check?

To get the revised results, go to the NEET-UG page of NTA's official website.

Click on the option 'Click here for revised scorecard'.

After you are re-directed to a new page, click on 'Click here for NEET 2024 Revised Score Card!' option.

Punch in the required credentials such as applicant’s name, application number, password and security pin to log in.