NTA announces CUET-UG results after one-month delay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (July 28) announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. With this, the undergraduate admission process, which has been delayed this year, can finally begin.

The NTA on July 7 released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024. It also conducted a retest on July 19 for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances it found to be genuine.

Why results were delayed

The delay in the CUET-UG results came amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

Initially, the CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but the NTA delayed it, as it was grappling with allegations of paper leak allegations in the NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and the CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

Exam cancelled

The CUET-UG, conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country, was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over “logistical reasons”. The exam was held in the national capital later.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-and-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities this year.

What NTA said earlier

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG would be completed in seven days and there would be no normalisation of scores as all exams would be conducted in a single shift.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

(With agency inputs)