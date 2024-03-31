Not 'save democracy' but 'save family' rally: BJP slams Oppn meeting

The BJP called the Opposition INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi a 'save family' and 'hide corruption' rally rather than a 'save democracy' meeting.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi reeled off the corruption cases against a host of Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the Opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.

Ramlila ground once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, Trivedi said, adding that it is hosting on Sunday a rally for "everybody with corruption".

People who trashed many leaders as thieves and crooks have joined hands with them, and it is a strange and startling sight, he said, in an apparent reference to the coming together of the Aam Aadmi Party with other Opposition parties. Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, he added.

They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged. These parties represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics while the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises the politics of credibility and the track record of delivering on its promises.

In a swipe at Opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise.

People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.

Sunita Kejriwal to read out husband's message

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, who will attend the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, is all set to read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source said.

The ''Save Democracy'' rally will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies)



